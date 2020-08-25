Cowboys Get ‘Green Light’ from Abbott for Fans in the Stands

Good news Cowboys fans: you can go to the games. Maybe not all of you, but some will be allowed.

As we are under three weeks away from kicking off the NFL's 2020 season, several teams have already announced that the first few games will be played with no fans in the stands. That won't be the case in Dallas, as Gov. Greg Abbott has given the 'green light' for fans to attend games at "Jerry World", aka AT&T Stadium.

The announcement came Tuesday morning while Jones was being interviewed by the Cowboys flagship station in Dallas, 105.3 The Fan. Jones said,

"Absolutely. Absolutely, we're excited about it. He's excited about it. I'm excited that he's excited about it. We all know the importance of leading the way."

Jerry Jones also had this to say,

"Certainly we've got the ability to lead the way to a more normal type of activity throughout it, whether it be economic or it be social. This is a great opportunity to do that in a very safe [way.] We're very unique in our stadium relative to just space."

According to WFAA, the state of Texas mandated attendance at sporting events to be no more that 50% capacity of the venue. AT&T Stadium has a 80,000 seat capacity with 105,000 for standing room only. 50% of those numbers would be 40,000 to 52,000 fans in attendance. The Cowboys have not announced how many fans will actually be permitted to watch the games in person. Jones also said that they will adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols. Do you plan on attending a Cowboys game this year?