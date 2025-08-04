(Tyler, Texas) - TikTok can be a bottomless pit of nonsense. TikTok can also have some very fun and engaging pieces of content. Just by happenstance the other day, I ran across a video in my For You feed that featured a ton of A.I. generated images that was roasting Tyler.

The video was funny and truthful. I decided to check out the channel even more and I found a video roasting Longview, too. When you dig even deeper, there's a couple more East Texas towns this channel decided to roast.

The A.I. TikTok Channel Roasting East Texas

The first video I saw featured Tyler in the roasting chair. It talked about the horrible traffic on South Broadway, the wonderful animals to see at Caldwell Zoo and Times Square Grand Slam among others. It's worth a good chuckle because it's true.

The next video I saw on the channel went after Longview. I think what really drew me to the Longview video was the Toy Story Woody look-alike that was the cover photo for the video. This video roasted the Great Texas Balloon Race, Leon's Steakhouse and Loop 281 among others.

Get our free mobile app

Other East Texas Towns That Got Roasted

Kilgore, Marshall, Athens, Livingston, Lufkin and Pittsburg all got the roasting treatment as well. There is nothing mean-spirited about these videos. It's a good natured roast that'll make you shake your head in agreement. Stop by the TikTok channel jethrobodine to watch those videos and some other roasts of Texas things.

READ MORE: A Dallas Man's Apology for a First Date Snafu Turns into Creepy Voicemails

READ MORE: 3 Texas Cities Made the Top 15 for Worst Traffic in the Country

The 5 Newest Million Dollar Prizes on Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Wouldn't it be cool to scratch for 90 seconds and come away a millionaire? Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media