High school football is king in Texas and especially in East Texas. The football talent that has been coming out of East Texas recently is being noticed by not only the major college programs but also teams in the National Football League (NFL). Philadelphia Eagle Lane Johnson, Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49er Trent Williams, New Orleans Saint Keke Coutee and Buffalo Bill Travin Howard are just a handful of East Texans to make a big impact in the NFL so far. There are several others that soon will. One of those players hails from Arp, Texas and is in his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarvion Overshown. He recently got a huge spotlight on the Dallas Cowboys YouTube channel.

DeMarvion Overshown of Arp

DeMarvion Overshown's time as an Arp Tiger was impressive. As a freshman, he was promoted to varsity to help the team in district playoffs. He switched to free safety when he became a sophomore and impressed everyone even more. In his senior year at Arp, Overshown recorded 142 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. All of that lead to him being named Defensive MVP of District 9-3A II, first-team All-district, first-team All-State by the Associated Press, first-team All-State by the Texas Sports Writers Association and first-team All-USA Texas by USA Today. No wonder the University of Texas at Austin wanted him so bad.

DeMarvion Overshown at Texas

During his time at Texas, he recorded 136 solo tackles, 9 sacks and 3 interceptions. Keep in mind he wasn't a starter until his junior season and had a back injury that kept him out of half of his sophomore season. The Dallas Cowboys were impressed enough with Overshown that they selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He's been impressing his coaches during training camp and has impressed third year linebacker Micah Parsons so much that he is taking Overshown under his wing.

Dallas Cowboys Love to Overshown and Arp

Recently, dallascowboys.com traveled with Overshown to his East Texas hometown of Arp to put the spotlight on his time growing up. The video highlights show off the small town features of Arp and the cowboy life Overshown lived. Check out the video below and get ready to root on another East Texas NFL star this season.

