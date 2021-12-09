The Dallas Cowboys are having a great season so far and many have them as the front runners in the NFC. I'm sure you know this already because every gameday you're timeline is full of Cowboys fans talking trash, but when they lose your news feed gets a little peace and quiet.

It's Fun Talking Trash To Cowboys Fans!

Christian Petersen, Getty Images

They are loud, proud and easily triggered which is why if there's one fan base in sports that I like to annoy, its this one. I had a blast last week when the Cowboys went up against my team the Saints, so I had fans call in and talk some trash and they didn't disappoint. Take a listen...

Despite the Trash Talk, Cowboys Fans Are Awesome People

Melz

A couple of weeks before the Saints game, I actually hung out with the Cowboys Life Family, a group of Cowboys super fans who you can catch pulling up damn near anywhere the Boys play, home or away, in their custom Cowboys dripped out vehicles.

The Dallas Cowboys Party Crew includes the Original 88, Starshepp and Cowboys Life Family.

Melz

They held a tailgate party before the Cowboys and Patriots kick game in the parking lot of Uncle Jack's Kitchen and we had a great time hanging out watching the game and talking big noise!

The Crew Will Be Hosting Another Tailgate In Tyler This Weekend!

Cowboys Family 4 Life

If you missed that party, don't miss the next one as the Cowboys Life Family hosts another tailgate party on Sunday Dec. 12 at The King Tortas Express located at 220 S. SW Loop 323 in Tyler. The party kicks off at 10:00 AM and they will be hanging out until 6:00 PM.

They Will Not Only Be Watching The Game, But They'll Have Fun Stuff For Everyone!

Tom Pennington, Getty Images

Not only will you be able to hang out and watch the Cowboys play the Washington Football Team (still LOL at that) on a giant outdoor TV, they will also have free gifts for the kids, a mechanical bull and a competition for a chance to win 50 free tacos! So if you're "Cowboy fan" or not, this sounds like a lot of fun!

Check out some of the amazing Cowboys rides that will be there on Sunday!

Check Out These Dallas Cowboys Super Fans Rides The Cowboys Life Family Tailgates In Tyler

Victory Friday? Best Photos for Cowboys VS Saints The Dallas Cowboys had a big primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Our normal Victory Monday is now a Victory Friday, check out over sixty photos below from last night's big win.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Photos From the Past These Dallas Cowboys cheerleader photos date back to the 1970s.

Check Out Cowboys' Quarterback Dak Prescott's Dazzling Dallas Digs