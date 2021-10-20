Dallas Man’s Big Halloween Decor is so Horrific Police are Called
Some people just can't help but overdramatize something very simple and fun. Sure, it looks like all hell has broken loose in this guys yard but also remember that it's October, the spookiest month of the year. People love to go all out for Halloween, including this Dallas man. So much so, that the police have been called to his house because of his display.
His name is Steven Novak and it's obvious that he loves Halloween. Well actually, he doesn't, he just loves gore. So much so that he makes elaborate displays every year. Last year, the cops were called and, according to Novak, had a great time looking at his display. For this year, Novak decided to add even more.
The big addition for this year is the wood chipper. Using a combination of corn syrup, food coloring, a water pump and more, he has created a scene straight out of Friday the 13th or some other campy gorefest from the 1980's. It's defiantly creative and I would bet gives a nice thrill to those who visit.
Steven is not selfish with how he creates his display either. He has many videos showing off how he builds the scenes or how the wood chipper works. He even throws in a nice dad joke. Give him a follow on TikTok, @omnisteven, or just check out his many videos below chronicling the work he put in to give us a scare.
