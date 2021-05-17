4-Year-Old Texas Boy Found Dead in Street, Mother Says He Was Kidnapped

Investigators in Dallas have more information now regarding a tragedy that unfolded in a Dallas neighborhood this past weekend. On Saturday morning (May 15), a 4-year-old boy was found dead in the middle of the street by a woman out on a morning walk. Today, the man responsible is behind bars.

Dallas police arrested 18-year-old Darriynn Brown over the weekend in connection to the death of 4-year-old Cash Gernon. According to Dallas police, the boy was found with multiple wounds (likely from what police described as an 'edged weapon') all over his body and didn't have on a shirt or his shoes.

Cash's mother says the child was sleeping when Brown allegedly broke into the the family's home through the back door and kidnapped Cash. It's unclear the time frame of events after Cash was taken to when his body was found. The boy's mother told WFAA that she and Brown didn't have a relationship and she doesn't know why something like this would happen.

Neighbors spoke with WFAA saying they would see Brown walking through the neighborhood not seeming to be in his right mind. Police say that Brown was wearing an ankle monitor due to a previous charge.

It's been reported that Cash has a twin brother who is currently in state custody. It's unclear if the twin brother was in state custody before Cash's death or as a result of losing his brother.

Brown is currently being held on $750,000 bail and is charged with kidnapping and theft. Brown's family declined to comment on the incident.