(KNUE-FM) Most people in Texas are feeling lots of stress lately — bills are stacking up, and life can just be a lot sometimes. That is when it’s most important to find things to make yourself happy, and maybe that includes doing some dancing on a really busy street in Tyler, Texas.

Why a Dancing Man Caught Tyler’s Attention

It’s not too common to be driving around East Texas and see people dancing, although recently there was a video posted on TikTok that showed a man having himself a good ol’ time as he was dancing near the intersection of Troup Highway and Loop 323.

READ MORE: East Texas Legend Naked Norm Returns With the Heat

READ MORE: The Legendary Guinness World Record Set in 1983 in Texas

What Locals Are Saying About Him

There were other comments that were posted saying that this man has been dancing in that same general area for a while now. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to see this guy dancing myself, although I would love to see it. I think it’s great that he is doing something to make himself happy in a world filled with chaos and stress right now.

The Viral Video That Started It All

Everyone seems to love this guy although there are some comments that popped up online. Some drivers are wondering what he is listening to because it obviously is something to keep him wanting to dance more. Others wonder if he was a recent lottery winner and now he is just celebrating a big win.



Whatever the situation is, people in Tyler seem to love the new dancing guy who clearly enjoys bringing joy to others. While we didn’t know we needed a fun guy who loves to dance in Tyler, we are all glad he is here to brighten our day a little bit.

Things That Polite People Say All the Time If you're wanting to be more polite you should use these words and phrases as they often considered polite words. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins