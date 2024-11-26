WARNING: Show This To A Texan You Love Who Puts Their Feet on the Dash

It's one of those things we all hear over and over, but that doesn't mean it's going to sink in. Whether you're maneuvering rush hour in Dallas, TX, or backroading out West, don't drive with your feet on the dashboard.

With so many Texas families set to hit the road for holiday travel across The Lone Star State, it's a great time for a reminder of just how dangerous it is.

Putting Your Feet on the Dash is Extremely Dangerous

One study found, read more on it here, when your drive with your feet up like this "it is actually the seat belt that causes bulk of the damage, having the feet up on the dashboard has caused the dummy to slip down underneath the belt which means the internal organs have borne the brunt of impact."

The study also found that, "upon impact passenger frontal airbags are deployed from inside the dashboard and if your feet are up at the height of the dash your legs will be pushed upward rather than keeping your legs and lower body secured in a seated position."

Show This To Texans You Love Who Put Their Feet on the Dash

Let me introduce you to TikToker Deann Saenz-Ashbaugh (@dsaenz94), she thought it wouldn't happen to her, until she was seriously injured in an accident.

My feet were on the dash and we were t-boned on my side. We rolled. I went unconscious... My left foot, the tibia and fibula broke. My right foot got stuck between the dash window. You just don't think it's going to happen to you until it happens to you, she warns.

Wear your seatbelts correctly, drive safely.