The Most Dangerous Expired Condiments in Texas Refrigerators Right Now

You know that mayo in your fridge? The jar on the door? The one that you're not sure when you bought it? You're going to want to make it a point to check the expiration date on it once you get home tonight.

Or at least before you use it again. The price of everything at grocery stores is spiking, it seems like nothing less than $5 anymore, right? I buy four bags of groceries that I carry to my truck in one hand and it cost me from $90-$120. I swear it feels like about $30 worth of food.

Well, even as we are taking stock of our pantries and refrigerators a bit more these days, remember that condiments, too, go bad. And hanging on to expired mayo can potentially make you sick.

The folks at All Recipes compiled a list of the Most Dangerous Expired Condiments in Refrigerators, and I thought you'd be interested in it.

The Most Dangerous Expired Condiments

Mayonnaise: Thanks to the raw eggs in mayo keeping it in the fridge past the expiration date increases your chance of contracting a foodborne illness like Salmonella. Once opened, mayonnaise will last for up to two months in the fridge.

Creamy salad dressing: Thanks to a the dairy included in salad dressings like ranch, Caesar, and blue cheese are prone to spoiling once opened. Be on the lookout for rancid smells and separation.

Oily salad dressing: Non-creamy salad dressings will last up to a year in the fridge once they’re opened.

Pickles and brine: Throw pickles out if the brine has a cloudy appearance or a weird smell is coming from the jar. Consume them within three months of opening for the tastiest results.

Sugary sauces: Sweeter sauces, such as ketchup and barbecue sauces, will last from six months to a year or two in the fridge, thanks to their high sugar content. Stay vigilant for separation, discoloration, and any flavor changes..

Vinegar-rich condiments: Condiments that are high in vinegar, such as mustard and Worcestershire, can last up to two or even three years in the fridge but taste best within a year of opening.

The main thing to keep in mind with all condiments is to pay attention to any changes in color, texture, or taste. If it smells off or looks bad, best to just throw it away. Click here to read more about prolonging shelf life of condiments.

