Dangerous Levels of Arsenic and other Toxic Metals Found in Popular Baby Foods

Test results have been reported after allegations of metals with high toxicity in popular baby food brands.

According to a report from the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, several commercial baby foods are tainted with significant levels of toxic heavy metals, including arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury.

The Subcommittee requested tests from 7 of the largest baby food manufactures, which include:

Nurture, Inc. (Nurture), which sells Happy Family Organics, including baby food products under the brand name HappyBABY

Beech-Nut Nutrition Company (Beech-Nut)

Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Hain), which sells baby food products under the brand name Earth’s Best Organic

Gerber

Campbell Soup Company (Campbell), which sells baby food products under the brand name Plum Organics

Walmart Inc. (Walmart), which sells baby food products through its private brand Parent’s Choice

Sprout Foods, Inc. (Sprout Organic Foods)

Walmart, Campbell, and Sprout Organic Foods refused to cooperate with the Subcommittee’s investigation.

The subcommittee believes that their request to test their products was possibly denied in an effort to conceal higher toxicity levels than that of their competitors.

ARSENIC was present in baby foods made by all 4 responding companies.

LEAD was present in baby foods made by all 4 responding companies.

CADMIUM was present in baby foods made by all 4 responding companies.

MERCURY was detected in baby food of the only responding company that tested for it, Nurture (HappyBABY.)

"To this day, baby foods containing toxic heavy metals bear no label or warning to parents," states the report.

The subcommittee recommends a full investigation into these companies, and is asking for:

mandatory testing

full disclosure labeling

a change in FDA standards

Parental vigilance

There is something seriously wrong with companies that believe foods containing high levels of toxic metals are okay to feed to babies. Please do your research on what your child is consuming.

