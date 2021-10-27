I've heard of a dining experience like this in Las Vegas before, I was intrigued by the idea but not sure if I would want to pay for the experience or not. Just imagine sitting down to a fantastic three-course meal made with flavors and textures that are like nothing you have ever experienced before. But there is one big difference when you're enjoy this meal, you will be in a completely dark restaurant including even being blindfolded.

The 'Dining in the Dark' experience first made it's way to Houston earlier this year, the unusual dining adventure takes place on specific Tuesday's throughout November and December. Beyond the incredible meal you're also becoming part of a mysterious and interactive experience at the dinner table.

Studies have shown that 80% of people eat with their eyes, and eliminating that takes your meal to a whole new level.

Details about the Dining in the Dark Experience

The meal is normally around 90 minutes to enjoy everything, and the chefs will adjust the menu based on your allergies or dietary requirements. After purchasing the experience you will have the chance to choose your menu items but you're typically choosing between the Green (vegetarian), Blue (seafood), or Red (meat) options. Each culinary option comes with a starter, main course, and dessert.

How Much Does Dining in the Dark Cost?

The experience costs you $80 per person, but will definitely give you an experience like you've never had before.

I've seen online that if you absolutely have to break the darkness due to using the bathroom it's permitted but not recommended. You're encouraged to use the bathroom prior to sitting down for dinner.

So, would you want to experience Dining in the Dark?

