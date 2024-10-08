Some people love Dave Portnoy, others don’t always agree with his opinion, but the famous food critic and founder of Barstool Sports is coming to Texas. But it’s not just to watch sports, he is coming to review the variety of food options available at the State Fair of Texas!

Get our free mobile app

This is huge! Sure, Dave has come to Texas before, in fact if you look at his YouTube channel he has done quite a few reviews in Texas. But this time he is going to the iconic State Fair of Texas.

It Will Be Fun to See These Reviews

Dave Portnoy has gained so much popularity online from his pizza reviews, essentially taking “one bite” and then giving a rating on the food. One of the best parts to me is that Dave is not there to make friends. If he isn’t a far, he isn’t going to rate the food high.

The hard part for Dave will be deciding which food options he wants to review at the State Fair of Texas because we all know there are so many food options to choose from while you’re there.

Portnoy Will Watch Sports While in Texas

Dave might be excited about trying all the different fair food options but that isn’t the only reason he is coming to the Lone Star State. Dave Portnoy will also be here for the Red River Showdown with Texas taking on Oklahoma coming up on Saturday, October 12th.

It will be fun to see the reviews when they get posted online.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?