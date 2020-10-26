Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Morning

It's that time again, time to set those clocks back one hour Sunday morning.

If you like sunshine in the morning, you've most likely been missing it here lately. No worries though it's coming back thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time, but it'll be getting darker sooner though. Just the other day my daughter made a comment about the sun in the morning appearing more in the east southeast sky as we were traveling east on Cumberland Rd. in Tyler on our way to her school. I told her the sun was moving that way because the Earth is tilting away from the sun as autumn is here and winter isn't that far off. Then she said it's getting darker soon too, something that happens this time of the year.

On Sunday (November 1st) at 2 a.m. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end and we'll be setting our clocks back one hour and gaining an extra hour of sleep. As we take part in the annual ritual of setting our clocks back, now is a good time too to check and or replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and CO2 monitors in your home.

We're pretty used to this by now as Daylight Saving Time dates back to 1918 and World War I. It was created to allow people to take advantage of an extra hour of daylight rather than having to use electricity for lights. The shift in time had a rocky start here in the U.S. after being adopted as standard in 1918. According to a post on Live Science, after WWI ended many rural areas objected to this shift in time leading different areas of the U.S. to observe different times! Daylight Saving Time was reestablished by President Woodrow Wilson during World War II and was again a free for all after once the war ended until the Uniform Time Act was created by Congress in 1966.

Now federal law stated that if a state observes Daylight Saving Time, it had to be universal across the state. Currently all the states in the U.S. observe this shift in time except for Hawaii and Arizona.

Daylight Saving Time was expanded in 2007 to allow for more daylight and now is observed beginning the second Sunday in March until the first Sunday in November that's when all clocks spring forward an hour and fall back an hour at 2 a.m. on the particular Sunday.