I have been a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. Every season, I have some hope that my favorite team can make a big run through the season to bring home another trophy. I look at the players. I look at the coaches. The team has everything it needs to win. But year after year, the season ends in disappointment. This year, the Cowboys had the talent and coaches to at the bare minimum make it to the NFC Championship game. But here we are again wondering what could have been.

Get our free mobile app

Going Into This Season

The Dallas Cowboys had some high hopes for the 2022 - 2023 NFL season. They have a Super Bowl winning coach in Mike McCarthy. A defensive coordinator who helped win a NFL championship in Dan Quinn. A young and still promising offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore. Dak Prescott is a capable quarterback. Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard are a fantastic one-two punch at running back. CeeDee Lamb is a great number one receiver with Dalton Shultz a very complimentary tight end. We could use a couple more receivers, though. The defense is great led by Micah Parsons.

All of that should add up to a team that can make a run at the Lombardi trophy, a trophy that has eluded the Cowboys since 1996. That's now 27 seasons without winning a title. That's 27 seasons of disappointing the most loyal fan base in any professional sport. I love me some Dallas Cowboys, and always will, but damn it, this futility has got to stop Jerry Jones.

Cowboys Number One Problem

I think the problems with the Cowboys start with the Jones family. That's not to say that the Jones family hasn't done any good for the Cowboys and for the Cowboys fanbase, they have. When Jerry bought the team in 1989, the team was not in a good place on the field or on the books.

Jerry Quickly Turned That Around

In just three years, the Cowboys were playing in the Super Bowl under the leadership of Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won again in 1993. It was after this Super Bowl win that we first saw the way Jerry Jones interferes with the team. Jimmy and Jerry couldn't work together anymore and Jimmy left the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys won another Super Bowl in 1996 under head coach Barry Switzer, but many consider that more the players then Switzer's coaching considering that almost all of those players had won with Jimmy Johnson. From there, the Cowboys haven't been the same.

Jerry Got Lucky in the 90's with His Personnel Decisions

The Dallas Cowboys have never had a General Manager, that's always been Jerry Jones' job. That, to me, is the Cowboys' biggest issue. Jerry, please put your ego aside and hire someone that actually knows football. Someone that can bring in a great coach. Someone that can draft the right players. Your son Stephen isn't cut out for the job, either. You are a business man Jerry, not a football person. Let a proper football mind make the team personnel decisions and you handle the business side of things.

Sell the Team

Speaking of money, it may be time to just sell the team. You bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million. For a professional sports team, that's super cheap. Today the Cowboys are worth $8 billion, with a b. You've made a profit in your 30 plus years of owning the team, the time may be now to sell. That way, we could have a proper owner who will run the team correctly. That won't happen anytime soon, though, so that's just this fan dreaming.

What We, the Fans, Want From You Jerry

Jerry, we, the fans, need you to be an owner, that's it. We don't need you making football decisions. We don't need you talking to reporters after every game. We don't need you interfering with what the coaches are doing with the team. Jerry, we, the fans, need to just see you sitting in the booth with your family enjoying the game. Bring in the right people to make all the football decisions.

Do the Dallas Cowboys have the right people in place on the field to make the right decisions?

I think so. Mike McCarthy is a capable coach. We've seen his mark on this team in his three seasons so far. Kellen Moore is a young and imaginative offensive coordinator. He still needs to work on making in game adjustments, but overall, his offensive scheme is good. Dan Quinn has done great things in his two seasons as defensive coordinator and I hope he stays for several more years. However, other teams are looking at both of those coordinators to be their next head coach. I don't want to see either of them go, especially Quinn.

Ugh!

This Dallas Cowboys fan is ready to see a team that wants to win every single game. This Dallas Cowboys fan wants to see a team that plays angry every single game. This Dallas Cowboys fan wants a team that can win Super Bowls again. Dallas, you looked phenomenal against Tampa Bay and arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. But against the San Francisco 49ers, you didn't have that same fire, that same drive to win the game. Why? Did you (the team) not take this opponent seriously? Did you (the team) just assume you would win? Why didn't you (the team) have that same killer instinct for this game?

This season had all the makings of a great playoff run. This season had all the makings of a Super Bowl run. But once again, you, the Dallas Cowboys brought disappointment to not only yourselves and but to your fanbase. I hope that you, the entire organization, can take a long look at yourself and realize the opportunity you squandered this year.

Rooting On Our Whitehouse Wildcat

Until then, we still can root on our East Texas NFL superstar, Patrick Mahomes. Its going to be tough, though, especially with Patrick's ankle injury and the way Joe Burrow, and the entire Bengals team, is playing right now. As much as I want to see Patrick move on to another Super Bowl, the Bengals are going to be hard to stop. Go Chiefs!

Then, when next season rolls around, I'll be yelling "Go Cowboys!" once again hoping there won't be disappointment yet again.

11 Myths Not Texans Believe are True about Texas I decided to make a fun list of things that non-Texans believe are true about our home state of Texas. A couple of these, native Texans believe.

You Can Buy the Founder of Yankee Candle's Very Fun Home in Massachusetts I don't know much about candles but I wouldn't think there would be anything fun about them. That can't be said for the founder of Yankee Candle as his home is a vacation every day.