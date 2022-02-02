Did you know that you can eat foods from around the world right here in East Texas?

Yes, it’s true. We have Greek, Hungarian, of course Mexican, but also Czech! I was so excited to see this on Facebook a few days ago and I had to share it with you.

Did you know you can get real kolaches? I’m not just talking about a pig-in-a-blanket, but you can actually get a real, traditional kolache. According to their Facebook page, they ‘specialize in gourmet Kolaches, Klobasniky, Cinnamon Rolls, & other Czech (and Texan) treats.’

According to Southern Living:

A kolache is a pastry that was brought over to rural Texas by Czech settlers during the mid-to-late 1800s, and you'll find many of the very best kolaches in family-owned bakeries in small towns that have a historic Czech influence. Flavors can include apricot, prune, poppyseed, and sweet cheese, but Texas kolache makers have introduced new nods to tradition with savory pastries filled with sausage, other cheeses, and jalapeños. (These are technically referred to as, "klobasniky.")

Keep in mind, because they are small, they are a pre-order bakery. You’ll want to check (Czech, ha!) out what they can create ahead of time, and schedule your order for pick up.

They do offer some grab and go items, but you’ll want to go early, because they often go fast. So, where can you find them? They are located in East Mountain on FM 1844. Next time you’re feeling adventurous and willing to try something new, you may want to try Czech Please.

Want to try to make these delicious treats at home? Check out this video.

Looking For An Awesome Lindale Restaurant? Try These Suggested Places When it comes to some hidden restaurant gems in Lindale, residents in the Lindale area are chiming in and shouting out to some of the great locations that they enjoy and frequent.

27 Places To Enjoy Happy Hour In Tyler Happy hour can be more than having a drink after work, it can also be a time for bonding and getting to know people. Here are 28 places to hang out with co-workers after work or just stop by to hang out at and meet new people.