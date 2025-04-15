(Dallas, Texas) - Summer time equals more travel time for many of you. Some of that travel will be by car while some of it may be through the air. Depending on where you're going, flying out of DFW Airport is the only way to go.

DFW Airport is a huge airport. It can take double digit minutes to get from one gate to another. DFW Airport is also extremely busy. Some new statistics have been released showing just how busy the airport is compared to other airports in the world.

New Stats Show DFW Airport is Busy

I've personally flown out of both DFW Airport and Love Field. Love Field is certainly a less chaotic departure but I don't mind the chaos of DFW Airport. In a recent ranking released by the Airports Council International, the stats show that DFW is the third busiest airport in the world (WFAA).

The report showed that 87.8 million people came through DFW Airport in 2024. That equals an increase of 7.4% over 2023. The only two airports that were busier were Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia and Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Get our free mobile app

New Stats Show the DFW Airport is Huge AND Busy

Coming in at number four and five were Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan and Heathrow Airport in London, England. DFW Airport also came in third in the number of destinations planes fly to. The report also named DFW Airport as one of the three best airports in North America.

READ MORE: A New Resolution in Austin Wants to Make the ______ the Official State Gun

READ MORE: The 10 Snobbiest Cities to Avoid in Texas

13 Myths Not Texans Believe are True about Texas I decided to make a fun list of things that non-Texans believe are true about our home state of Texas. A couple of these, native Texans believe. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Getty Images, YouTube