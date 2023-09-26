Did You Know Patrick Mahomes Already Owns 6 New Whataburgers, But Where?

The reigning NFL MVP is a big Whataburger guy, that's no secret. Like so many Texans, he grew up in a small town about 100 miles east of Dallas, TX, eating there. But the Chiefs quarterback is able to do something that most folks who leave Texas can't, he's taking his Whataburger with him.

“I’ve always ate Whataburger since I was a little kid,” the NFL player said. “And then when I got older, I’d babysit my brother and there was a Whataburger literally down the street, and we would always grab that and kind of have that while my mom was working.” - Patrick Mahomes

I'm sure by now most of us have heard the Mahomes is bringing What-a-size meals to the Midwest, but did you know he's part of a group that plans to bring 30 new locations to Missouri and beyond? Did you know that he already has SIX new locations built and running?

The news was first announced a couple of years ago, but it's building even more steam now. I didn't realize just how big his groups plans were at the time.

Congrats to Patrick Mahomes and KMO Burger on leading the expansion of @whataburger in Kansas and Missouri. Whataburger's employee growth and development resources are special. This will bring a lot of jobs to the region. Kudos to all involved. - @chriscabott.

The plans are to bring 30 to Missouri and Kansas, with a heavy concentration in the Kansas City area.

According to FOX4KC, thanks in part to Mahomes, Whataburgers are popping up all around Kansas City including:

