Dierks Bentley performed at RodeoHouston on Sunday (March 13), and it was a special night for him as a performer and as a father. During his set, the singer helped his 13-year-old daughter, Evie, make her Houston Rodeo debut by bringing her onstage to sing with him.

In a video captured by a fan, Bentley and his daughter are seen putting on an energetic performance of ZZ Top’s “Gimme All Your Lovin’” to close the show.

Video shows Bentley beginning the song, singing the first verse as Evie walks out to join him onstage. After introducing his daughter to the crowd, Bentley and Evie dive into the chorus together. Evie then wows the audience by belting out the second and third verses by herself.

The father-daughter duo, in matching plaid shirts, finish the song together and exit the arena in a truck:

Bentley and his daughter chatted with Mark and Jay O’Shea prior to the show, and Evie expressed her excitement for the performance.

“It’s normal — it still feels different every time, but it’s super fun," she said of performing with her dad. She also admitted that performing at RodeoHouston — inside of NRG Stadium, where the NFL's Houston Texans play — is "a little nerve-racking."

Evie has performed with her superstar father multiple times throughout the years, often singing his 2016 single, “Different for Girls." One of the first times Bentley brought Evie onstage was when she was much smaller, back in 2012, to sing his tune, “Thinking of You.”

The singer also showcased his daughter’s talent on social media, notably singing Maren Morris’ “My Church” together in 2019.