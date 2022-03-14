I can't tell you how many times I've pondered the best places to find chicken spaghetti in Tyler, Texas.

I find myself craving chicken spaghetti at least once every other week. To me, and maybe you, it is the epitome of comfort food. I have to be careful eating chicken spaghetti because I have slight trouble ceasing from my delighted delving into an enormous dish of cheese-covered debauchery. Perhaps that is one of the reasons I avoid preparing it. ;)

And ya know what else? There are almost as many different types of chicken spaghetti as there are people in East Texas. And that is because everyone seems to prepare it in their own signature way. Actually, that's one of the things I like about it.

However, there are some aspects that most of us who adore this dish need to make it the "classic" flavor we're hoping for. Well, at least I THINK so. For me, it has to be creamy, cheesy, and Ro-Tel should be involved.

And while yes, I totally concede that likely some of the BEST places to get chicken spaghetti to-go are likely from someone's aunt's home kitchen or from that friend at church that makes it for potlucks, it's hard to know exactly when we'll be able to access their culinary genius.

Thankfully, there are more than a few places in or near Tyler, Texas that have Chicken Spaghetti on offer, at least semi-regularly, TO GO. In fact, here are 12 of those places:

(Call ahead to double-check the specific days and availability--just to be sure.)

