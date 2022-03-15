Planning a quick day trip to the Dallas area for a day of fun? I’ve got just the thing for you to check out.

Maybe this is not the right time for you to take flight to hit the slopes of the beach. That’s totally cool, but you could take a short two hour drive to Love Field in Dallas for another purpose.

Frontiers of Flight

The Frontiers of Flight museum is located at Dallas Love Field and is the premier Air and Space Museum in the Lone Star State. According to their site, you can ‘experience the stories of aviation and space flight from Leonardo da Vinici, to the Wright Brothers, to the spacecraft of the twenty-first century - all here for you in one museum.’

The museum’s history dates back to 1963, but its current 100,000 square foot location on the southeast corner of Love Field on Lemmon Ave, opened in June of 2004. Consisting of two clime-controlled hangar-like buildings, the buildings are connected on two levels.

What to expect when you visit…

You’ll not only see the story of flight, but art and science relative to the story. There are 21 galleries and exhibits in total to see at the museum. Highlights include the Flight Trainer Gallery, Dreamers and Early Flyers Gallery, Golden Age Gallery, Love Field Gallery, World War I and II galleries as well as Space Flight and Southwest Airlines History.

Another highlight often instagrammed or filmed for TikTok is an outdoor display that allows visitors to sit in the jet engine of a southwest plane.

Want more action, I hear there are some extremely fun Go Carts in Plano just across town.

