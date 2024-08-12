Why Most Texans Need To Avoid Green-Handled Gas Pumps

If you've never driven a diesel-powered vehicle you may not even be aware of this one, but remembering to remember it when you're filling up is a simple way to help out our fellow Texans.

And, hey, it's easy to understand why these folks can get frustrated with this situation, they've got a limited number of pumps at most gas stations.

Have you ever noticed the green-handled pumps at your favorite filling station? Well, pulling your gasoline-powered car up to these can become an issue for others. This is because the pumps with a green handle are usually one of the very limited number of pumps where one can get diesel fuel.

Most of the time, when you see a green-handled gas pump, you can expect that it is a diesel pump. Diesel fuel is thicker and easier to refine and often is more efficient, but it should only be used in diesel engines.

You may have never even noticed green handles. Or maybe you thought it was just random colors on the pumps, but it's not.

Semi Trucks

Heavy-Duty Pickup Trucks

Some Models of Volkswagen Cars

Busses

Farm Equipment

Military Vehicles

Now, since so many more people drive gasoline vehicles, you can usually still get it at these pumps. But what this means for someone who needs diesel is, often they can ONLY get it at these pumps.

And sure many Texans may subscribe to the "first come, first serve" mentality, and while they're not wrong, if you have the choice between a pump with a green handle and one without, next opt to use the pump without.

After all, being kind and thoughtful never goes out of style.

