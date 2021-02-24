Do You Agree with Bubba’s Candy Bar Taste Test?

If you really want to start a huge debate amongst your friends, start talking about favorite candy bars. Worst; a tie between the orange and black Halloween candy and Twizzlers. The best; Reese's Pieces. I hear both boos and cheers. Well Bubba decided to try some candy bar staples and give his opinion on what he liked the most.

History Channel's The Food That Built America is a great show. We get to learn about the beginnings of some of the longest lasting American made food brands. Bubba decided to try some American candy bars, Milky Way, 3 Musketeers, Reece's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's and Mr. Goodbar.

Personally, I like all of these. However, I would probably be in the same boat with Bubba if I were to try each back to back. The first three he tried, Milky Way, 3 Musketeers and Reece's Peanut Butter Cups, were all great but were so rich (probably meaning so full of sugar) that it was hard to finish his third taste test, a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

Hershey's plain chocolate is great. It's nice that you can break it off into smaller bars to spread out the enjoyment. But I agree with Bubba, it's boring. His final taste test was of Mr. Goodbar. It's essentially a Hershey's chocolate bar with peanuts inside. The peanuts add something to it and make it better. It is very good.

I'm gonna have to say that Krackel is better than Mr. Goodbar, though. That crisp rice covered in chocolate is so good. Let the debate continue.