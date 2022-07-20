Police are currently looking for a man who allegedly committed a theft at a business in Kilgore, Texas

Do you recognize him?

Compared to some of the images we've seen capturing alleged criminals on camera, this capture is actually pretty good. Does that mean it was NOT taken at a Walmart? (Typically, those tend to NOT be very good. This is surprising because of how much money they make...but I digress.)

Actually, the Kilgore Police Department didn't give us the name of the business where the alleged theft took place on the post they shared on their Facebook page yesterday morning.

Here's what the Kilgore Police Department shared regarding the incident.

Kilgore Police are asking for help from the public regarding the identification of two men caught on camera allegedly stealing from a Kilgore business on Friday, July 15, 2022. Please take a look at the photo:

Photos: Kilgore Police Department Photos: Kilgore Police Department loading...

I remain stunned that people don't realize that in 2022, there's always a HIGH probability you're being videoed. One would hope that would deter them from committing the crime, to begin with.

We also have a photo of the vehicle the two men were driving at this time, which you'll see below, as well:

Photo source: Kilgore Police Department's Facebook page Photo source: Kilgore Police Department's Facebook page loading...

If you have any information regarding this situation and/or you recognize either of these two men, the Kilgore Police Department asks that you reach out to Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904. If you'd prefer, you can email him at justin.murphy@cityofkilgore.com. The case number you'll need to reference is 2207-1122.

As always, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

