There is so much to take in when it comes to COVID and the vaccine available for it. The biggest obstacle to all of it is the thing that was once said will have all the answers, the internet. Social media has just made everything worse. Politicians have just made everything worse. So where can you go to find an honest answer? Your doctor.

Yesterday I had my six month checkup with my endocrinologist. Yes, I am a Type 1 Diabetic. I was diagnosed when I was 14 years old. I am considered "high risk" when it comes to COVID. I have been like a lot of people when it comes to COVID and the vaccine, uncertain. So I talked to my doctor. I was honest about my feelings and he gave me some honest answers.

Obviously, I can't tell you verbatim what he said because there is the risk of someone taking as that as I'm giving medical advice. I'm not a doctor so I can't which is exactly why I talked to my doctor. Someone who has had a decade of schooling to know and understand the science of medicine.

After that talk with my doctor, I have a clearer answer to what is best for me. That's what you should do as well. Memes and politicians and the news screaming at us are not providing the true answers to this virus and the vaccine. If you are not on board at all with this virus, if you've been on the ship for since the beginning, talk to your doctor and take their advice. They will have the honest answers you're seeking.

