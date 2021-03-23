My family just got a cat for Christmas and we love him so I can say this, ain't a single kitty cat ever going to do this for their owner. I'm not sure how many dogs out there could do it. This amazing video will blow your mind.

If you described this video in perfect detail, I wouldn't believe you. There's no way. It's too much like "Lassie," these things only happen on TV. Certainly, I'd assume, that there was some hyperbole involved. This really is amazing, and it proves that dog really is a woman's best friend.

"It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block my truck," said the driver, Dryden Oatway. "The whole time she was backing down the street she had eyes on Hailey; didn’t look away from her. She kept her distance from me but made sure her owner was okay and that was amazing."

As reported by CTV News, last week Haley Moore was walking her dog Clover when she began to seize out of nowhere. You can watch the dramatic video above; they're walking and Moore just falls to the ground. That's when Clover steps in. You can watch as the dog watches the first car drive by, then tries to revive her owner but unable to she breaks free and deliberately stands in the middle of the road preventing a vehicle from passing, and getting the help that Haley needed. I've never seen anything like this before.

This dog is a hero.