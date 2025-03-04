(Tyler, Texas) - DOGE, or Department of Government Efficiency, is a hot topic right now. Is it working to eliminate government waste? Is it nothing more than a group that wants to do harm? That's not what this article is about.

What this article is about is a fleeting statement that was made that has turned into a dangerous ploy. Elon Musk and his department has seemingly cut billions in government spending in a matter of weeks. That number could get into the trillions by next year.

Beware of a DOGE Scam Designed to Steal From You

There was a very quick statement made that some of that saved money could go back into our, the taxpayer's, pockets (KHOU). One amount thrown around was $5,000 per household. In the grand scheme of things, that would help families out tremendously.

The problem is that scammers took that quick statement and are using it against us. They, the scammers, started sending out text messages and making posts on social media saying that you could get your $5,000. Problem is, the link that you need to click on to "get your money" is nothing more than a tactic to steal your personal information.

There are No $5,000 Checks Going Out

We are not getting checks for $5,000 any time in the near future. If, and that's a big if, it were to happen, we wouldn't see anything until possibly 2026. If you get a text message or see a social media post saying it's DOGE and you will get a check for $5,000, ignore it, let your local law enforcement know you got it, block the sender, delete the text message.

Don't become a victim of these cyber thieves.

