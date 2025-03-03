(Tyler, Texas) - Facebook is a social media option for many of you in East Texas. It's not used as much as it was a decade ago but is still a decent platform to communicate with friends and family. Another cool part about Facebook is the ability to broadcast a live video from your personal page or a business page you may run.

Once those live videos are over, they're saved to your page for your friends or followers to watch later. As with anything we do digitally, it needs to be stored somewhere. Well, it looks like Facebook's storage is getting full and those live videos you have saved on your pages will soon be deleted.

Facebook's Plan to Delete Video Memories From Texas Users

You probably got the email over the weekend from Facebook. It states that starting February 19, Facebook Live videos will only be saved for 30 days. After that, they'll be deleted. You will need to download those videos if you want to keep them.

The email gave instructions on how to download those videos so you don't lose them forever. It's really simple to do, go to the "Videos" tab on your profile, locate your Facebook Live videos, click on it, in the top right corner are three horizontal dots, click on that, click "Download Video." The video is downloaded for you to save on your cloud service or a hard drive.

Memories That Ned to Be Saved

There has been many, many times that I've done Facebook Live videos. A lot of those featured me either playing retro video games or playing with my late black lab Buddy. Those videos with Buddy I must download. Those videos always give me a big smile when they pop up in my memories.

You probably have done the same thing. It could have been a birthday party for a family member who has since passed away or of your kid when they were little. Keeping those videos is very important to keeping those memories alive.

Deadline for Download

From the information in the email, it appears you have until May 31 to download your videos. After that, they will be gone forever. There are two pages Facebook has set up to give you more details on this new policy HERE and HERE.

Get those videos downloaded so you don't lose any video memories from your life.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Where Buc-ee's is Opening in Texas and Beyond by 2027

READ MORE: Be Ready for Spring Storms Coming to Texas to Attack Your Home

These are the 6 Deadliest Animals in Texas and How to Avoid Them Texas is beautiful. However, there are some dangers that could disturb the viewing of that beauty. Gallery Credit: Getty Images