Texas isn't the dry, flat desert that's depicted in Hollywood. Actually, we're the exact opposite. While the southern and far western part of the state contains deserts, we also have beautiful beaches, tall trees (in East Texas), natural springs, and some of the most epic swimming holes.

24814 Hamilton Pool Rd, Round Mountain, TX 78663 Photo by Corey Van Zandt loading...

However, one thing many don't consider when it comes to Texas is waterfalls, but we've got those, too.

Get our free mobile app

Some of those waterfalls are about as majestic as they come. Some, not so much. Regardless, we've got waterfalls in Texas and many people (like me) are just now learning that fact.

You might recognize some of these waterfalls, or at least the areas they're located, from a previous article I wrote about the amazing swimming holes we've got here in Texas. Keep reading and you'll see photos of those swimming holes (right after these waterfalls).

Warning: We've been experiencing record-breaking heat this year, so make sure you call ahead before visiting these places. Some may be closed due to water levels.

10 Breathtaking Waterfalls in Texas Did you know that Texas has quite a few waterfalls? Yep, we have more than just oil, horses, cows, and cactus.

Next time you're up for an adventure, book a stay at one of our amazing state parks and do some exploring. Who knows, you might come across a waterfall that few have ever seen.

[Capote Falls], postcard, 1965~; (https://texashistory.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metapth39820/: accessed July 25, 2022), University of North Texas Libraries, The Portal to Texas History, https://texashistory.unt.edu; crediting Marfa Public Library.

As promised, here are some beautiful swimming holes to visit here in the Lone Star State.