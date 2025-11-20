I've called Tyler, TX, home for nearly two decades and have lived in East Texas for 25 years. East Texas police officers do a great job keeping us safe, and it's safe to assume a majority of us do feel safe. But every region has its safe and 'shady' neighborhoods.

Neighborhood Scout updates neighborhood statistics to include crime rate, wealth, demographics, and schools each year. The site ranked Tyler's neighborhoods from safest to most dangerous and included crime statistics to back up the claims.

The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Tyler

Keep in mind that the crime rate is not the only way to judge whether a neighborhood is safe, but it's a good starting point. As it turns out, Tyler ranks pretty high in crime with a rate of 44 per one thousand residents, according to this data. In fact, 91% of communities in the Lone Star State have a lower crime rate than Tyler.

Unfortunately, the city of Tyler's crime rate is a mixed bag of violent and property crimes. For every 1,000 inhabitants, four people will be victims of a violent crime, and here property crimes are far more prevalent, with 40 victims per thousand people.

Get our free mobile app

First, let's explore the safest neighborhoods by the numbers here in the Rose City, then we'll dive into the most dangerous down below.

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash loading...

THE 10 SAFEST NEIGHBORHOODS IN TYLER

Swan

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Swan is considered a rural neighborhood with a relatively low population density. According to the data provided by Neighborhood Scout, the Swan neighborhood has more mobile homes per capita than 96.4% of all neighborhoods in America - 33.4% of occupied housing in the area is considered mobile homes.

Browning

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Browning is the easternmost neighborhood in Tyler and is also the biggest neighborhood, while still pretty rural and low in population density.

Shady Grove/Owentown

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Gotta love the fact we're ranking neighborhoods, and the third safest neighborhood is Shady Grove. What's interesting is that crime rates are lower in a neighborhood where '27.7% of the children are below the federal poverty line'.

Oxford Dr. / Purdue Dr.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This is the safest suburban neighborhood on the list, with much of the real estate being owner-occupied. This small neighborhood, which is located a little more south of the first three safer neighborhoods, has a lot to be proud of. According to statistics, the Oxford / Purdue Dr. neighborhood has one of the lowest rates of children living in poverty.

FM 2813 / Neighbors Rd.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A lot of the buildings in this area have been built no later than 1970 to the present, and while many homes are established, they are far from old. If you're looking to retire soon, this neighborhood is rated in the top 6.5% of 'retiree-friendly neighborhoods in Texas'.

FM 2661 / Route 31

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There is a pretty wide tapestry of ancestry among the people living in this neighborhood, with 12.2% as German, 11% as Mexican, 10.6% as Irish, 9.4% as English, and 2.1% as Scots-Irish. FM 2661 / Route 31 is still considered safer than the average neighborhood in Texas.

S. Broadway Ave / Cumberland Rd

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The southernmost neighborhood in Tyler is classified as a suburban location. There is a relatively low vacancy rate of 5%. 75.9% of American neighborhoods have a higher vacancy rate than this neighborhood.

S. Broadway / E. Amherst Dr.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

One of the smaller neighborhoods in Tyler, occupants in this area tend to work in management, executive, and professional occupations. The location is also classified as upper-middle income, with only 3.2% of children under the age of 17 living below the federal poverty line.

Elberta

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The southeast neighborhood of Elberta is relatively higher in demand for price increases or new residential construction. The area is fairly diverse with German, English, Irish, Asian, and Mexican ancestry among the population.

S. Broadway / W. 2nd St.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Pretty much right smack dab in the middle of Tyler, this suburban neighborhood is the 10th safest in Tyler, according to neighborhoodscout.com. As you get closer to the downtown area, you'll find more buildings with historical context - a handful of residences in the area were built before 1940.

MORE CRIME IN THESE 5 NEIGHBORHOODS

Sherwood Forest Dr. / FM 756

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This neighborhood has an extremely high rate of apartment complexes compared to the rest of the country - more than 95.7% of American neighborhoods. This statistic probably has a lot to do with the fact that there is a high concentration of enrolled students, and it is classified as a college-focused neighborhood.

City Center

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Rent in the City Center neighborhood is lower than in most surrounding areas and is lower in price than almost 80% of Texas neighborhoods. Ironically, there is a vacancy rate of over 20%, which is way higher than the average in the United States. Neighborhood Scout reports that 11.4% of the people in this neighborhood currently reside in a correctional facility.

S. Southwest Loop / Walton Rd.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A lot, but not all of the residences in the neighborhood were built in the year 2000 or more recently. Also of note, there is a higher rate of residents who have been divorced living in the area at 19.8%.

The U of Texas at Tyler / University Blvd.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

As the neighborhood suggests, this is a college-focused neighborhood. That means more renters live here, with 18.8% of the population enrolled at the local university. When you don't have homeowners present, the residents tend not to care as much about the community.

N. Glenwood Blvd. / W. Oakwood St

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The average rental price for an apartment in the area is lower than about 91% of all Texas neighborhoods.

So what do you think? Do you agree with the statistic-driven analysis from neighborhoodscout.com, or should this be based on more than just stats and data?