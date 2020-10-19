Dr.Fauci Warns Against Thanksgiving Gatherings

Becoming a homeowner has been one of the biggest mistakes I have ever made. No one told me how many different jobs and projects I would take on. Now I am realizing that I also am tasked with hosting Thanksgiving, a thought that had me really excited up until I realized the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert is warning against Thanksgiving gatherings. Umm, what?

According to 6 Action News Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Americans to rethink their annual Thanksgiving plans. You know those plans that we all partake in every year where we fill up an entire house with immediate and distant family members. Fauci isn't warning us because of the judgmental stares that our aunt will give us because we are still single in 2020, he warns that Thanksgiving gatherings will increase coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

What can we do to make sure that those closest to us don't contract COVID-19? Keep it small. Also decline to invite friends or family who will need to travel through an airport to celebrate Thanksgiving. My immediate family is rather large, so I think a small gathering is out of the question for us. Can we keep it under 15 people? Perhaps.

Here are the suggestions that the CDC has given us in order to celebrate Thanksgiving in a safe manner: