Drink Up! Study Says Cup of Coffee Can Help Burn Calories

Do you think our morning coffee fix could replace our gym session?

Ok, we probably still need to go to the gym since moving your body is a good thing, but this study is a pump of good news. I'm someone who enjoys a cup of coffee every single morning. Two cups sometimes gives me a headache, but I'm not opposed to an afternoon indulgence. And, as it turns out, that cup of coffee may be helping me lose weight.

A recent study out of the University of Nottingham has revealed that one cup of coffee can help you burn calories.

Not to get too technical, but apparently our body has two types of fat; brown and white. Brown fat burns calories because it warms the body and melts sugar and fat. The study suggests that coffee essentially kicks that brown fat into gear. Their findings could also mean a major breakthrough in fighting diabetes.

Guess we'll fire up that espresso machine!