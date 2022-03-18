Do you like art? Do you enjoy parks? I’ve got just the place for you to visit. Head south a few hours to the mega city of Houston and find an amazing gem within Smithers Park.

Where can you find this magical spot?

Look no further than the corner of two vibrant neighborhoods, Third Ward and East End, Smither Park. It’s a work of art in continual progress thanks to local artists.

See Artists in Action

How cool is it that you can see local artists working through their creative process? Can you picture yourself there? It’s such a cool place for photo opportunities. With the right photographer, you could make some memorable portraits in this colorful setting.

Over 300 individuals have contributed to the park.

Initially two came together to start this creation, Dan Phillips and Stephanie Smither. The initial concept was a park in memory of her husband, John H. Smither.

According to the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art: “Stephanie and John were long-time supporters of self-taught art, as well as board members of the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art. Inspired by the Orange Show's philosophy of promoting and sustaining self-taught art, the mosaic-covered park serves as a testimony to the vibrancy and creativity of the city of Houston.”

It developed over time within the art community.

The park is on a half-acre plot of land that is next to The Orange Show. It includes some beautiful features like:

Lindley Fish Amphitheater

Vinson & Elkins Pavilion

Burguires, Hinton & Mature Swings

Marilyn Oshman Meditation Garden

Marble Tower

400-ft Memory Wall

