Drive Mini Tanks and Shoot Paintballs Outside of Waco

If you are looking for a very unique experience to close out your summer activities, take a drive just Northwest of Waco to Hico, Texas. There you will find Minitank Battlefield. You can drive a mini tank that is equipped with a paintball gun. Yes, you and your buds will have a blast.

Back Roads With Ms Sue via Youtube

Dude, I have found the ultimate weekend adventure. Minitank Battlefield was started by Army veteran, Robert Valdez. He put together this collection of mini tanks and battle ready ATV's for your entertainment. And it's fairly inexpensive with the many packages available.

Fury - One hour of play with a minimum of four people for $45 per person.

Sherman - Two hours of play with a minimum of four people for $50 per person.

Patton - Three hours of play with a minimum of four people for $60 per person.

Abram - Four hours of play with a minimum of four people for $70 per person.

Tank Gunnery Driving Course - You drive and shoot at ten static targets for $20 per person.

Back Roads With Ms Sue via Youtube

This would be the perfect get together for some random fun for you and your friends. This would also be perfect for corporate gatherings, birthdays, bachelor parties, or even, yes ladies, have some mini tank paintball fun for your bachelorette party.

Back Roads With Ms Sue via Youtube

Hey boss, can we do this? It would be fun to shoot a couple of coworkers with some paint, just saying. Head over to minitankbattlefield.com for all the details.