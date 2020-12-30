Weird Security Video Appears to Show ‘Ghost’ Coming Up Driveway

I can't tell you for sure what this security camera video shows. I can tell you that it is definitely weird. It appears some type of ghostly image is coming up a family's driveway.

This video footage was captured a couple of weeks ago. Watch for a shadowy image that appears to come through the gate and up the driveway. NOTE: if you're having a problem getting the video below to play, try this link.

It's hard to capture an image of the shadow because it moves so quickly by the camera. This is approximately where it appears.

ViralHog via YouTube

It's only slightly darker than the surroundings, but you can definitely see something moving. The home owner said this:

Ghost' captured on camera. I don't know what it is but it seems like a shadow sneaking into my house. I checked the camera and saw something weird and I decided to extract the file and let people see and explain what was happening! It's scary.

Is it a ghost or some type of camera irregularity? The truth is out there.