Drunk Texas Woman Kicks Police Officer in Face with 6 inch Stilettos

Drinking and driving is always a bad idea, but so is assaulting an officer of the law.

According to a report from the Sherman Police Department, Danica Shantay Williams, 35, was arrested Wednesday, August 18, after making a series of regrettable choices that began with drinking and driving.

Sergeant Paxton Emerson and Officer Precila Terado responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash in Sherman on southbound US Highway 75. Law enforcement quickly discovered that Williams, who was the driver of the vehicle, was intoxicated, and instructed her to get out of the vehicle.

Unfortunately, Williams chose not to comply with the officer's instructions.

At that time, law enforcement proceeded to forcibly remove Williams from her vehicle. Williams continued to not comply with instructions from the officers, and was placed in handcuffs. Officers escorted Williams to a squad car, where she was instructed to get in and sit down. Williams instead fought with the officers and kicked Officer Terado with one of her 6-inch-stilettos.

The assault resulted in a laceration to Officer Terado's face.

Officers then chose to move Williams to a different patrol vehicle. Williams was still not compliant, and even managed to wiggle one of her hands free from the handcuffs. With that free hand, Williams then struck Sergeant Emerson in the face.

Afterwards authorities were able to re-secure Williams' hands in the cuffs and place her upright in her seat. Williams was then transferred to the Sherman police department to continue the DWI process.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, assault of a peace officer, DWI, two counts of obstruction and retaliation, and resisting arrest.

