It is something that is said over and over in Texas but people seem to not even care, Do Not Get Behind the Wheel of a Car or Truck After Having Alcoholic Drinks. You Do Not drive better when you're buzzed or drunk. You Do Not have full control of your body when you're buzzed or drunk. You Will put yourself, anyone in your vehicle and anyone on the road with you in danger when you're buzzed or drunk. Despite all of this, we still have a major problem with alcohol related crashes and fatalities in East Texas.

Tyler District 2023 Report

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released a report on Wednesday, June 19, that said that there was 657 DUI-alcohol related crashes in the Tyler district (Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, Wood counties) in 2023. In total, there were 46 fatalities and 106 serious injuries from those crashes. That number was down 22% from 2022 but it is still too many (KETK).

These numbers are inexcusable. When you go out, there are so many options now to get to your destination to have a good time without having to drive. Uber is in East Texas. Lyft is in East Texas. Cab services exist in East Texas. Stop driving yourself to where you will be drinking. It's not worth it.

Disturbing Argument for Drinking and Driving

I worked in the bar business for several years in a couple of different clubs in East Texas. I have actually had people tell me that they drive better when they're drunk. If you believe that, you are the dumbest person on the planet. I will tell you that to your face, too. YOU DO NOT DRIVE BETTER WHEN YOU'RE DRUNK. You have no idea how out of control your body is when you're drunk.

Don't drink and drive. Period. You won't have anything happen this weekend when you do it. A couple of months from now you won't have anything happen when you do it. But something will eventually happen when you drive drunk. You will get into a wreck. You will injure or kill someone very close to you when you drive drunk. You will severely injure or kill someone that you don't even know when you drive drunk.

If you choose to drink drunk in East Texas, you will pay the consequences.

