Being a pet owner is a major responsibility that some people just can't seem to grasp. Your pet needs to be fed, your pet needs to get exercise, your pet needs to be loved. Your pet also needs to be buried properly when they pass away. Some "pet owners" don't do this and carry out the irresponsible action of dumping their dog on the side of the road. It's not known the exact intentions of this person, or persons, but what they're doing in Troup is disgusting and I hope police find them.

Being a Responsible Pet Owner

Being a responsible pet owner means spaying and neutering your pets so you don't end up with a large litter you can't take care of. Being a responsible pet owner means taking care of that pet by giving him or her their yearly shots. Being a responsible pet owner means keeping the area where your pet lives in a sanitary condition. Being a responsible pet owner means when your pet passes away that he or she is buried properly or cremated.

We don't know exactly what this pet owner was doing with their animals but the way they disposed of them is just wrong. If your pet passes away, bury them or have them cremated. Sure, cremation is going to cost some money but it costs money to take care of your pet. Properly caring for your animal when he or she passes is part of that care.

Dumped in Troup

According to KETK, Troup police found two dogs dumped months apart in the same area behind Austin Bank. The first dog was found June 14. The animal had decomposed enough to where it was just bones in that trash bag. The second dog was found Monday morning, August 12, in the same vicinity. This dog was in the late stages of decomposition. This dog was not chipped.

Troup Police are asking for the public's help in this case. If you have any information to report, please contact them at 903-842-3211. Nicolas Pet Haven on Facebook says a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

