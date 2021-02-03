EA Sports to Bring Back College Football

One of the greatest sports video games of all-time is finally returning.

When most people who play video games sit down and write a list of the games they hope to see make a comeback, you'd be hard-pressed to find one that doesn't lead-off with or include NCAA Football.

EA Sports provided NCAA sports games for years, covering collegiate baseball, basketball, and football. However one of their collegiate-themed games quickly because a monstrous winner for EA Sports... That would, of course, be NCAA Football.

However, the last NCAA Football game was released way back in 2014, never to return again... Or so we thought.

I'm sure you're aware of why EA Sports terminated NCAA Football and their other collegiate games, but if not, I'll quickly fill you in.

In 2014, UCLA star basketball player Ed O'Bannon filed a class-action lawsuit against the NCAA and listed EA Sports as a co-defendant. Of course, the EA Sports video games did not list and player in any sport by name. However, they did issue the video game players identical appearances and skill-sets as their real-life counterparts, without any compensation. Despite what most believe, EA Sports was actually willing to continue the NCAA series, and were committed to paying the players. It was the NCAA who refused to allow that to happen.

Now, in 2021, EA Sports has announced they are bringing back college football. My first question, of course, was, "How?". However, the answer to that question was right there in front of me, in the name of the game itself.

Instead of being called "NCAA Football", this reincarnation is titled, "EA Sports College Football".

EA Sports has out-maneuvered the NCAA and has cut them out altogether, opting to signing deals with each school individually. According to ESPN, EA Sports College Football has already, "partnered with collegiate licensing company CLC to make sure it had the FBS schools, traditions, uniforms and playbooks, among other things, ready to go for the game."

ESPN also reports that over 100 schools will be featured.