Nick Saban is Being a Big Baby About Texas A&M’s Recruiting

For many sports fans, college level sports is the cream of the crop for them. There's no greedy contracts. No bigger then the team attitudes. Just the purity of playing a sport they love. Thing is, college football turned into big business. It became a way for an institution to make millions upon millions of dollars. So I can kinda see why Nick Saban is upset but at the same time this just proves that college football has become nothing more than the NFL's minor league.

Get our free mobile app

Nick Saban has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007. Before that he tried out the NFL coaching the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006 and was the LSU head coach before that. At Alabama, he has won seven national championships and has produced a plethora of NFL stars. His teams have always been dominant which has also made his program one of the most hated.

Personally, Alabama and Nick Saban is like Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Great teams and great coaches, but I don't care for their pompous attitudes and holier than thou approach to the media and the other teams they play. I will never like them despite how great they are.

But I digress.

In the last couple of years, college football has loosened its stance on players making money in relation to the school they attend. Its was a hotly debated topic for about a decade before that of whether players should get paid to play for the school they attend. After all, those schools were making millions upon millions of dollars in ticket sales and merchandise and video games and TV deals and all other kinds of money making methods.

In other words, college football has become a business, not a place to groom student athletes.

One such relaxation came in the form of players being paid for the use of their name, image and likeness while enrolled at their respective school. Recently, Nick Saban went on record saying that Texas A&M is abusing that relaxation and outright paying to bring players to the school.

You read about it, you know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. Aight? But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough.

In other words, Nick Saban is being a big baby about not having the number one recruiting class this year. A&M was number one, Alabama was number two. Old Miss head coach Lane Kiffin went after Texas A&M, too, saying that each school has it's own salary cap.

I knew when the NCAA, which is a mafia type organization itself, relaxed the rules for payment to players that stuff like this would happen. College players were already getting paid to play in the form of free room and board and a full scholarship to the university. For an athlete straight out of high school, what better way to springboard themselves into adult life, a free education.

College football is nothing more than big business now, not for providing education to student athletes.

Nick Saban wasn't targeting Texas A&M either, he called out Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, too. Saban said that Sanders paid number one recruit, cornerback Travis Hunter, $1 million to decommit from Florida State and sign with Jackson State. Sanders denied the accusation.



Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher denied Saban's allegations, too.

In other words, college football has turned into nothing more than the NFL's minor league. Its sad, too. There once was a purity to college football, now its full of greedy contracts and bigger then the team attitudes. Just look at how many players transfer to another school after not being named the starter their first year at their current school.

Nick Saban may have a point but he also is just being a big baby because he won't be the dominant force he once was. He's been an ungracious winner so I don't see him being a gracious loser, either.

Patrick Mahomes First Home in Kansas City This was the first property Patrick and Brittany purchased after moving to Kansas City as he began his career with the Chiefs.

2022 Lindale Championship Rodeo Here are a few photos from the 35th annual Lindale, Texas Championship Rodeo.