Tonight, millions of Americans will be gathering in their living rooms or at their favorite sports bar to root on either the University of Georgia Bulldogs or the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the national championship game in Los Angeles. For nine East Texas families, they will be decked out in purple and white as their son, their nephew, their brother, will be helping TCU to bring home their first national championship since 1938.

TCU Versus Georgia

As the National Football League kicks off their playoffs next weekend, college football will be crowning their champion tonight. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will be taking on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. For Georgia, playing for a championship is nothing new as they are the defending national champions. For TCU, their last national championship came in 1938. TCU is the big underdog tonight, which suits them just fine.

East Texans at TCU

Most of Texas is excited to cheer on the Fort Worth based Horned Frogs. When I saw the below post on the I Love Texas Facebook page, I needed to dig a little deeper into the TCU roster.

Nine families in East Texas will be cheering on the Horned Frogs tonight with their kids from Longview, Marshall, Athens, Gladewater, Jacksonville, Lindale, Lufkin, Mount Enterprise and Van on the field.

Go Frogs!

Personally, I don't believe its going to be the blowout that's expected. TCU was given no chance to make it this far this season and yet here they are. I would think that most of East Texas will be dressed in purple and white for tonight's championship game. Go Frogs!

