(Henderson, Texas) - The NFL held their draft recently (April 24-26) in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Over the three days of the draft, players were able to accomplish their dream of being selected by an NFL team. Their next step is to make the roster and hopefully win a Super Bowl.

The players that aren't drafted still have an opportunity to make an NFL roster. They can sign with a team as an undrafted free agent. For five East Texas athletes, that became their path to the NFL.

The most recognizable and well known East Texas athlete in the NFL right now is Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes. He's led the high powered offense of the Kansas City Chiefs to five Super Bowls, winning three of them. They feel short of the first-ever three-peat in the NFL by losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Five East Texas athletes are looking to join the ranks of Super Bowl winners like Patrick Mahomes. After going undrafted, they were able to sign with NFL teams:

Elliott Davison - Tyler Legacy Red Raiders

loading...

Davison played safety at U.T. San Antonio and signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Jerrin Thompson - Lufkin Panthers

loading...

Thompson played safety at Auburn University and signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Keivie Rose - Henderson Lions

loading...

Rose played defensive tackle at Arkansas and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Moochie Dixon - Carthage Bulldogs

loading...

Dixon played wide receiver at SMU and signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Nash Jones - Nacogdoches Dragons

loading...

Jones played left guard at Texas State and was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers.

5 East Texas Athletes Sign as Undrafted Free Agents in the NFL

We'll keep an eye out for these East Texas athletes as they continue their football career in the pros. Maybe one day they'll get to hoist a Lombardi Trophy while the confetti falls from the rafters. Good luck gentlemen.

