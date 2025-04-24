(Tyler, Texas) - One of the first things we learned in driver's education was what a stop sign means. You come to a complete stop, make sure the area around you is clear, then go about your way. For some, it can get a bit complicated if there's more than one person at a four way stop but that's a conversation for another day.

There are also stop signs set up in bigger parking lots say, for instance, at a mall. Those stop signs are there to help with traffic control around the parking lot. Here's a question you've probably asked yourself, "Can I get a ticket for running a stop sign in a parking lot?"

Is it Illegal to Roll Through a Stop Sign in a Parking Lot in Texas?

If you look up Texas Transportation Code 544.010, it states that a driver is required to stop at a stop sign. There is no mention of public roadway or private property. This would indicate that at any stop sign, no matter where it's placed, a driver is required to stop before proceeding.

Any other stop sign laws would also apply here as well. If it's a four way stop and multiple vehicles stop at the same time, the drivers yield to the person on the right. Same goes if it's a three way stop or just a two way.

Stop Signs in Parking Lots, Legal or Illegal to Roll Through Them

So yes, you could technically get a ticket for rolling through a stop sign in a parking lot. Of course, this would all depend on if an officer is watching that intersection. It's rare, yes, but could happen.

It's actually more important to follow traffic laws in a parking lot simply because you're dealing with people walking. Those people could have little kids with them who aren't the best at paying attention so the driver needs to watch out for them.

Running a Stop Sign in a Parking Lot in Texas, Legal or Illegal?

Just like on the roadway, get off the phone while driving in a parking lot. Pay attention to the pedestrians around you because they legally have the right of way. Don't turn that shopping trip into a nightmare situation for you or another family.

