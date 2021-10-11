East Texas Excursion: A Trip To The Jefferson General Store

Get our free mobile app

Taking a step into the Jefferson General Store is like taking a step back to the 1860's.

From one look at the outside of this building, you know that it has seen a lot in its more than 160-year history. Oh if the walls could talk on this building, just imagine the stories you'd hear. Jefferson is well known around Texas and Louisiana for having special visitors that are rarely seen but can often be heard. In addition to those special visitors, there are a lot of us visiting this East Texas town that has a lot of history. Simply take a drive through the brick streets of downtown along E. Austin St. and you'll find one of these historical sites, the Jefferson General Store. This store is still serving up some memories from the past.

Opening in the 1860s, it was Jefferson's first hardware store that also offered general merchandise too. The store has has a couple of different names and owners throughout its long history but it continues to bring special memories to the residents and visitors of Jefferson.

Walking in the Jefferson General Store you'll notice the thick, wooden planked flooring has a worn look after a lot of years of customers walking through the store throughout the years. Adding character to the floors are the few Texas license plates that are nailed to the floor (assuming they're coving small holes that have developed over time). This store still sells some home essentials like lamps, tables, cookie jars and antiques, but they also sell memorable candy too!

Walking around you'll feel like a kid in a candy store because there are bushel baskets full of candy everywhere. It's not just in the bushel baskets everywhere you look you'll find candy, on the tables, counters and hanging from some unique displays.

If candy isn't quite your thing, then the Jefferson General Store will definitely have you feeling like a little kid as you take a seat at the old-fashioned soda fountain. Hop up in the chair or sit on a stool and order up an old-fashioned root beer float or ice cream sundae and while you're enjoying that Blue Bell ice cream creation, you could pop a nickel in the jukebox and play on of your favorite 'old' tunes. This place is quite a find and quite the gem of downtown Jefferson.

The Jefferson General store also has its own line of jams, jellies, butter, like apple or apricot butter, salsas, pickled vegetables, relishes and other homemade sauces ready for you to take home and enjoy.

When you're looking for something a little bit different to do in East Texas, a drive to Jefferson to visit the Jefferson General Store would be perfect. Check out what some people are saying about them on Facebook.

Must See Scary Places in Jefferson, Texas Many paranormal experts agree - Jefferson is the most haunted town in Texas! Almost every old building there has a story or two about ghosts - but these spots are over the top, including the hotel that may have inspired the horror-movie masterpiece Poltergeist. Muster your courage and explore them all - if you dare!

Check Out These Mouthwatering Photos of Barbecue in Jefferson, Texas The 45-minute drive from Shreveport is worth it when the barbecue is this good.

The Longview And Tyler Restaurants That Should Be Resurrected The popular eating joints once served thousands of East Texans. Unfortunately, they're just a memory now and East Texans want them back

Indoor Glamping in Texas is the Coolest Thing You've Never Done The Lone Star Glamp Inn is the hottest lodging facility with the new indoor glamping concept.