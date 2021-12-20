Thank You East Texas For Helping Keep Kids In Longview Warm

One thing I love about our East Texas community is that when we ask yall to give, yall come through in a major way!

Over the last week, as the temperatures began to drop, my man Tracy Goneraway in Longview wanted to do something to help keep kids warm in the area so we quickly arranged a coat drive!

With the help of Tracy's church, Union Church Of Christ in Easton TX, Fat Boyzzz and Sassy Collections, over the last week, so many of you went out to stores or dug into your closets and donated almost 100 new or gently used coats to help keep kids warm in the Longview area.

Tracy's pickup was full and thanks to a donation from our friends in Tyler at Smoke-Sumn-BBQ who had coats from their "Turkey Day Coat Drive", the Kiss trunk was full of coats too. This past Saturday, we hung out in front of Fat Boyzzz and distributed coats to anyone that pulled up and needed one for their kids.

Check out Some Photos Of Some Happy And Warm Kids Thanks To Your Donations!

We lucky enough to be able to bless a few kids with a coat and a "hoodie" they can wear.

It's A Blessing to be able to help out families during this holiday season!

Once again, we can't thank you enough East Texas for your giving this holiday season. Its important to remember that blessings flow when you give more than you take, so don't be so "stingy", spread love. Happy Holidays to you all and just remember these smiling faces when you think about the good you've done this year.

