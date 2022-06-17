Tyler has two great breweries in True Vine and ETX Brewing Company. Both have their own unique brews with their own unique vibe. Sure, each brewery has their loyalists but I have had a blast at both places while enjoying some great beers at each venue. One thing both breweries have in common is wanting to help out the community when the opportunity arises. That's what ETX Brewing Company has done to benefit Lighthouse for the Blind.

This Saturday, June 18, you can stop by ETX Brewing Company in downtown Tyler and try their newest beer, Blind Ambition. What makes this beer unique is that it is infused with peaches. I like peaches. I like beer. I think I'm going to like this.

What also makes this Saturday, June 18, the opportune time to try Blind Ambition is that proceeds from the sale of the beer will go to Lighthouse for the Blind, a Tyler non-profit that "serve the needs of the blind and visually impaired."

The non-profit got their start in 1976. They assist those who are blind or visually impaired live a fully independent life. Their facility on Front Street in Tyler provides rehabilitation, training and employment services for the blind and visually impaired and also houses a training apartment, computer labs and more. They also operate Horizon Industries on Bois D' Arc that employs those with visual impairments to make industrial wiping towels and paracord.

This is a great East Texas non-profit that does a lot of good for those who are blind or visually impaired. If you would like to learn more about Lighthouse for the Blind, go to tylerlighthouse.org. And head to ETX Brewing Company in Tyler tomorrow night, June 18, to try out their new beer and raise some money for the organization.

