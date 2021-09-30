After a big win over Gilmer last week, the Carthage Bulldogs have one more non-district game before launching into district play next week on the quest to defend the state title. And the Longview Lobos take a #4 ranking into an important game at home this weekend against Wylie East.

We're a full month into the high school football season and all-important district play is beginning for most teams, if not this weekend then next weekend. Every game is important because the seasons are short! If you're thinking about picking a sideline and heading to a game this weekend, here are your choices.

East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 6

Thursday Sept. 30

2A

Shelbyville vs Detroit at Marshall

Union Grove at Linden Kildare

Friday Oct. 1

6A Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline 5A Jacksonville at Marshall

Lufkin at New Caney

Pine Tree at Nacogdoches

Texas High at Hallsville

Whitehouse at Mount Pleasant

Wylie East at Longview 4A Bullard at Van Alstyne

Chapel Hill at Lindale

Henderson at Athens

Hillsboro at Canton

Jasper at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Mabank at Palestine

Pleasant Grove at Carthage

Van at Liberty-Eylau 3A Anderson-Shiro at Newton

Arp at Troup

Atlanta at Sabine

Blooming Grove at Edgewood

Coldspring at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Commerce at Mount Vernon

Crockett at Elkhart

Diboll at Huntington

Emory Rains at Pottsboro

Harleton at Elysian Fields

Harmony at Grand Saline

Howe at Winnsboro

Hughes Springs at Ore City

Jefferson at White Oak

Kirbyville at Woodville

Mineola at Bonham

New Boston at Gladewater

Queen City at New Diana

Winona at Quitman 2A Alba Golden at Celeste

Alto at Grapeland

Carlisle at Big Sandy

Cushing at Mount Enterprise

Hawkins at Beckville

Honey Grove at Como Pickton

Normangee at Groveton

West Sabine at Overton

Woodlands Christian at San Augustine 1A

Apple Springs at King’s Academy

Chester at Mount Carmel

Leverett’s Chapel at Oakwood

Tyler HEAT at Fruitvale

Union Hill at Saint Jo

Saturday Oct. 2

2A

Colmesneil at Tenaha

It seems like the season just got started and it's time for a break for several teams. There are more than twenty teams that are not playing this week because an idle week is built into the schedule. We might see players from these teams on the sidelines taking in some other games, ya never know.

East Texas High School Football Teams With BYEs:

Cayuga

Center

Corrigan

Daingerfield

Eustace

Frankston

Gilmer

Joaquin

Kilgore

Livingston

Lovelady

Malakoff

Palestine Westwood

Pittsburg

Rusk

Spring Hill

Sulphur Springs

Tatum

Timpson

Tyler

Waskom

West Rusk

Wills Point

There's a chance for thunderstorms this weekend, but the weather is still warm for the most part. The chilly hot apple cider and hoodie games are right around the corner too, and we can't wait. Good luck to your teams!