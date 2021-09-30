East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 6
After a big win over Gilmer last week, the Carthage Bulldogs have one more non-district game before launching into district play next week on the quest to defend the state title. And the Longview Lobos take a #4 ranking into an important game at home this weekend against Wylie East.
We're a full month into the high school football season and all-important district play is beginning for most teams, if not this weekend then next weekend. Every game is important because the seasons are short! If you're thinking about picking a sideline and heading to a game this weekend, here are your choices.
Thursday Sept. 30
2A
Shelbyville vs Detroit at Marshall
Union Grove at Linden Kildare
6A
Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline
5A
Jacksonville at Marshall
Lufkin at New Caney
Pine Tree at Nacogdoches
Texas High at Hallsville
Whitehouse at Mount Pleasant
Wylie East at Longview
4A
Bullard at Van Alstyne
Chapel Hill at Lindale
Henderson at Athens
Hillsboro at Canton
Jasper at Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Mabank at Palestine
Pleasant Grove at Carthage
Van at Liberty-Eylau
3A
Anderson-Shiro at Newton
Arp at Troup
Atlanta at Sabine
Blooming Grove at Edgewood
Coldspring at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Commerce at Mount Vernon
Crockett at Elkhart
Diboll at Huntington
Emory Rains at Pottsboro
Harleton at Elysian Fields
Harmony at Grand Saline
Howe at Winnsboro
Hughes Springs at Ore City
Jefferson at White Oak
Kirbyville at Woodville
Mineola at Bonham
New Boston at Gladewater
Queen City at New Diana
Winona at Quitman
2A
Alba Golden at Celeste
Alto at Grapeland
Carlisle at Big Sandy
Cushing at Mount Enterprise
Hawkins at Beckville
Honey Grove at Como Pickton
Normangee at Groveton
West Sabine at Overton
Woodlands Christian at San Augustine
1A
Apple Springs at King’s Academy
Chester at Mount Carmel
Leverett’s Chapel at Oakwood
Tyler HEAT at Fruitvale
Union Hill at Saint Jo
Saturday Oct. 2
2A
Colmesneil at Tenaha
It seems like the season just got started and it's time for a break for several teams. There are more than twenty teams that are not playing this week because an idle week is built into the schedule. We might see players from these teams on the sidelines taking in some other games, ya never know.
East Texas High School Football Teams With BYEs:
Cayuga
Center
Corrigan
Daingerfield
Eustace
Frankston
Gilmer
Joaquin
Kilgore
Livingston
Lovelady
Malakoff
Palestine Westwood
Pittsburg
Rusk
Spring Hill
Sulphur Springs
Tatum
Timpson
Tyler
Waskom
West Rusk
Wills Point
There's a chance for thunderstorms this weekend, but the weather is still warm for the most part. The chilly hot apple cider and hoodie games are right around the corner too, and we can't wait. Good luck to your teams!