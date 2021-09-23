The Carthage Bulldogs are the defending state champs, and Gilmer was the team they beat in the state championship game to win the title. The rematch is set for Friday and Gilmer will be looking for revenge. This will be HUGE for both teams.

So far this season Carthage is 2-0 with wins over Crosby and Cornerstone Christian. They've been off for the past two weeks because the schedule is crazy like that, but it has given them plenty of time to practice and prep for the matchup with Gilmer this weekend. Gilmer is 4-0 so far this season with the most recent win last week over Lindale.

The last time Gilmer beat Carthage was in 2015, so you know the Buckeyes will be bringing the house this weekend and ready for the upset Friday on Carthage's home field.

There's one Thursday night game this week and the rest are on Friday. Team's that have byes this week are: Tyler Legacy, Henderson, Harleton, Jefferson, Union Grove, Mount Enterprise, and Apple Springs.

East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 5

Thursday Sept. 23

Longview vs at West Mesquite

Friday Sept. 24

5A

Hallsville at Jacksonville

McKinney North vs Tyler at Rose Stadium

Mount Pleasant at Texas High

Nacogdoches at Whitehouse

Pine Tree at Marshall

Sulphur Springs at Ennis

4A

Athens at Chapel Hill

Canton at Ferris

Center at Van

Gilmer at Carthage

Jasper at Vidor

Lindale at Mabank

Madisonville at Livingston

Malakoff at Pittsburg .

Palestine at Kilgore

Rusk at Brownsboro

Spring Hill at Bullard

Wills Point at Paris North Lamar

3A

DeKalb at Daingerfield

Elkhart at Palestine Westwood

Elysian Fields at Queen City

Eustace at Tioga

Gladewater at Tatum

Grand Saline at Winona

Hemphill at Corrigan

Huntington at Crockett

Mount Vernon at Rains

New Diana at Hughes Springs

Newton at Kountze

Ore City at Waskom

Quitman at Arp

Sabine at New Boston

Trinity at Diboll

Troup at West Rusk

White Oak at Atlanta

Winnsboro at Mineola

2A

Beckville at Carlisle

Big Sandy at Frankston

Groveton at Garrison

San Augustine at Alto

Tenaha at Lovelady

Timpson at Bowie

1A

Chester at Union Hill

Longview East Texas Christian at Fruitvale

Trinidad at Leverett’s Chapel

Tickets are available online for most games on each school's website. Good luck everyone!