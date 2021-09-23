East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 5
The Carthage Bulldogs are the defending state champs, and Gilmer was the team they beat in the state championship game to win the title. The rematch is set for Friday and Gilmer will be looking for revenge. This will be HUGE for both teams.
So far this season Carthage is 2-0 with wins over Crosby and Cornerstone Christian. They've been off for the past two weeks because the schedule is crazy like that, but it has given them plenty of time to practice and prep for the matchup with Gilmer this weekend. Gilmer is 4-0 so far this season with the most recent win last week over Lindale.
The last time Gilmer beat Carthage was in 2015, so you know the Buckeyes will be bringing the house this weekend and ready for the upset Friday on Carthage's home field.
There's one Thursday night game this week and the rest are on Friday. Team's that have byes this week are: Tyler Legacy, Henderson, Harleton, Jefferson, Union Grove, Mount Enterprise, and Apple Springs.
Thursday Sept. 23
Longview vs at West Mesquite
Friday Sept. 24
5A
Hallsville at Jacksonville
McKinney North vs Tyler at Rose Stadium
Mount Pleasant at Texas High
Nacogdoches at Whitehouse
Pine Tree at Marshall
Sulphur Springs at Ennis
4A
Athens at Chapel Hill
Canton at Ferris
Center at Van
Gilmer at Carthage
Jasper at Vidor
Lindale at Mabank
Madisonville at Livingston
Malakoff at Pittsburg .
Palestine at Kilgore
Rusk at Brownsboro
Spring Hill at Bullard
Wills Point at Paris North Lamar
3A
DeKalb at Daingerfield
Elkhart at Palestine Westwood
Elysian Fields at Queen City
Eustace at Tioga
Gladewater at Tatum
Grand Saline at Winona
Hemphill at Corrigan
Huntington at Crockett
Mount Vernon at Rains
New Diana at Hughes Springs
Newton at Kountze
Ore City at Waskom
Quitman at Arp
Sabine at New Boston
Trinity at Diboll
Troup at West Rusk
White Oak at Atlanta
Winnsboro at Mineola
2A
Beckville at Carlisle
Big Sandy at Frankston
Groveton at Garrison
San Augustine at Alto
Tenaha at Lovelady
Timpson at Bowie
1A
Chester at Union Hill
Longview East Texas Christian at Fruitvale
Trinidad at Leverett’s Chapel
Tickets are available online for most games on each school's website. Good luck everyone!