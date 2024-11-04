Filling up your tank isn't as painful as it has been, and drivers in East Texas are feeling some relief.

What makes gas prices rise and fall in the first place? Author Savannah Hale of CBS 19 shared a helpful piece outlining some of those factors.

Hale writes:

'The price of crude oil takes up about half the cost, as well as marketing, promotional, and distributional fees that all depend on where in the country the pump is, as well as local taxes.'

What affects the price of crude oil? Well, that isn't something most of us have any control over, let's be honest. That could be the subject of another story entirely.

AAA Texas spokesman, Daniel Armbruster, confirmed that East Texas is enjoying the relief of some of the lowest gas prices around.

According to a report from KVUE, as of November 2, Texas currently has the cheapest gas prices in the nation and is '45 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.13.'

Given that we are in the midst of a Presidential election, some people feel it is affecting the prices. Turns out that isn't true, according to those who know, like AAA.

Despite what some may believe, the price we pay at the pump 'does not fluctuate due to the election,' says AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster.

In Texas, the average price per gallon is $2.67 for regular unleaded. In Tyler, Texas, the average is 10 cents lower than the state average. East Texas shares some of the lowest statewide gas prices with Laredo, Texas at $2.49 per gallon and Amarillo, Texas at $2.53 per gallon.

