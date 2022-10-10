One of East Texas’ Most Popular BBQ Joints Celebrates National Pulled Pork Day & We All Win

It's true there is a National Day for seemingly everything. And while the schtick may get old, when it pays off like this I think we're all just fine with it -- guys, we're all getting half-off sandwiches in Tyler, TX this Wednesday thanks to National Pulled Pork Day.

If you didn't know -- and I wouldn't blame you if you didn't -- this Wednesday, Oct. 12th, it turns out is National Pulled Pork Day. As such Dickey's Barbecue Pit will be selling their delicious classic pulled pork sandwiches for 50% off according to Restaurant News.

“Dickey’s is all about celebrating the tastiest holidays,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re thrilled to celebrate National Pulled Pork Day with all of our barbecue lovers by giving them a sweet steal of a deal. All guests have to do is go online or download the Dickey’s app to take advantage of this special.”

There are many great restaurants in Tyler and they are definitely biased but according to Dickey's their meats are "slow-smoked on site, every night by certified Pit masters, so you can enjoy the most authentic Texas style barbecue."

A little history on the origins of your favorite new holiday from NationalToday.com: "Back in 2016, Sonny’s BBQ set the Guinness World Record for the “Largest Serving of Pulled Pork” — a hefty 2,012 pounds of this dish. Eventually, Sonny’s decided — along with other BBQ industry members — to designate October 12 as National Pulled Pork Day."

Oh, and if you were curious about it, yes. Yes, you can submit your idea for a new National Day, and you can do that right here.

