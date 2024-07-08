What East Texans Need To Do Now As Beryl Pounds The Southern Coast

The first major hurricane of the season is making landfall on the Southern Coast of Texas. Here are steps that we here in East Texas can take now to be better prepared to deal with it, and warnings for afterward.

According to FEMA, the government agency has already been positioned in Texas to support state-led response efforts. Here's when the worst is projected to hit East Texas. As Tropical Storm Beryl continues along the Texas coast and further inland here's what you need to know now:

Stay Safe After Tropical Storm Beryl

Residents and visitors affected by the storm should be aware of continued risks and should not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Residents should continue to closely monitor the path of the storm and follow instructions from local officials.

Stay off the roads. Emergency workers may be assisting people in flooded areas or cleaning up debris. People can help them by staying off the roads and out of the way.

Emergency workers may be assisting people in flooded areas or cleaning up debris. People can help them by staying off the roads and out of the way. Don’t drive through flood waters. Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When driving, look out for flooding in low-lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause people to lose control of their vehicles.

Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When driving, look out for flooding in low-lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause people to lose control of their vehicles. Do not walk or wade in flood waters. The water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage. It may also include dangerous wildlife. For flooded basements, people should never attempt to turn off power or operate circuit breakers while standing in water. Wear gloves and sturdy thick-soled shoes. Do not try to remove heavy debris alone.

Avoid downed power or utility lines. Consider all downed lines live with deadly voltage. Stay away and report them immediately to the power or utility company.

As power outages continue to affect the area, FEMA urges residents and business owners to follow these tips to stay safe:

Use generators safely. Generators can be helpful when the power goes out. It is important to know how to use them safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and other hazards. Only use them outdoors and away from windows.

Generators can be helpful when the power goes out. It is important to know how to use them safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and other hazards. Only use them outdoors and away from windows. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours and a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours and a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Disconnect appliances and electronics. Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment, or electronics. Power may return with momentary surges or spikes that can cause damage.

For additional information on staying safe during and after disasters, visit Ready.gov or Listo.gov in Spanish language.

6 Texas Prisons Housing Violent Criminals After being convicted of a very serious crime Texas inmates could find themselves inside one of these Texas Prisons. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins